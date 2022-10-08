This year’s chairs for the Sandy Springs Society’s annual The Elegant Elf Marketplace are, from left, Jane Stallman, venue chair, Susan Sutterfield, vendor chair, Beth Burton, overall chair, Gretchen Lehane, transportation chair, Emily Gadrix, vision chair. (Submitted)

Area residents can start their holiday shopping early as The Elegant Elf Marketplace kicks off the season on Oct. 15-16 in its annual gift market.

The event will feature more than 80 curated local and regional artisans and small business owners who offer “exquisite home furnishings, hand-crafted items, stunning artistic creations, holiday décor, clothing and accessories for all ages, and the latest gourmet treats,” according to a release from the Sandy Springs Society.

The Sandy Springs Society hosts the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts and Conference Center at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. The event has an $8 entrance fee, with children 10 and under admitted for free. Parking is complimentary for two hours in the parking garage.

“The best part of The Elegant Elf is that it is a win, win, win event. It’s a win for shoppers because it’s festive-fun shopping with one-of-a-kind vendors,” Overall Chair Beth Burton told the Sandy Springs Reporter. “And it’s a win for both The Sandy Springs Society and the residents of Sandy Springs because all profits raised through the Elegant Elf Marketplace are given right back through grants to deserving nonprofits in the Sandy Springs community.”

The Sandy Springs Society has been using the funds raised from The Elegant Elf since 2011 to support nonprofits that promote the arts, heritage, education, the environment and social services in Sandy Springs. More than $4.5 million has been awarded in grants by the Society to date.

“For our members, it means so much to be able to come together to create something that everyone can enjoy and do good work for the community in the process,” Burton said.

For more information, visit https://sandyspringssociety.org/the-elegant-elf/ and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.