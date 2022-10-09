In honor of Atlanta Pride weekend wrapping up yesterday, we wanted to share some of our favorite LGBTQ+ podcasts and programs.

Photo by cottonbro on Pexels.com

🎙 Atlanta-based The Gayly Dose podcast creates a dialogue about every day and taboo subjects that LGBTQ+ people aren’t having with each other… but should.

🏳️‍🌈 LGBTQ&A interviews some of the most interesting LGBTQ+ people in the world.



🇺🇸 Making Gay History features known and long-forgotten champions, heroes, and witnesses to history.



😎 A Gay and a NonGay is an award-winning LGBTQ+ podcast out of the UK featuring two comedians who prove gays and nongays can be friends.



🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Alternative Perspectives is a radio hour devoted to issues affecting the LGBTQ+/Queer community.



📺 If you’re looking for some shows to watch, check out Lifewire’s Best LGBTQ Shows on Netflix.