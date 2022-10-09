Jennifer Barnes, left, founder of Solidarity Sandy Springs, won a Good Neighbor Award for her volunteerism.

Jennifer Barnes with Keller Williams Realty Peachtree Road in Brookhaven was one of five winners chosen as a recipient of the National Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Award.

She founded the nonprofit Solidarity Sandy Springs, which has inspired more than 2,600 volunteers to provide community services for thousands of families, including free eye exams and glasses, flu vaccines, job fairs and back-to-school backpacks, according to an NAR news release. Barnes has also distributed nearly one million pounds of food to approximately 46,000 shoppers.

Barnes will receive a $10,000 grant for Solidarity Sandy Springs. She and the other Good Neighbor Award winners will be featured in the fall 2022 issue of REALTOR Magazine and receive crystal trophies on Nov. 12 during NAR’s annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

“I am so proud to honor Jennifer for how she has effected change to improve the lives of others in her community,” said NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith, a broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas. “Realtors are rooted in their communities and committed to helping their neighbors. I salute Jennifer for her vision, dedication, passion and selfless generosity.”

Her video in the Good Neighbor Awards can be viewed online, or read her story at NAR’s website.