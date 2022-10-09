A Hummingbird Tiny Home in Danville, GA where this year’s Tiny House Festival will take place Oct. 22-23.

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23.

The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing and better housing policy.

Will Johnston, the executive director of Microlife, says that the goals of the festival are to teach festival-goers about the housing crisis in the U.S., as well as available solutions, in a way that both engages and entertains attendees.

“The Tiny House Festival is our best, most engaging and most fun way to have those important and necessary dialogues about our nation’s housing crisis and existing solutions,” Johnston said.

“Through this event, we can reach thousands and help them understand how to expand housing options in their own communities, and learn about the benefits of micro-living. It’s the most important work we do.”

The festival will be taking place at Hummingbird Tiny Home Rentals’ Danville location. The tiny home rental company is also partnering with Microlife for the event.

Headlining the festival’s speaker showcase is Zack Giffin, who was the lead carpenter on A&E’s hit show Tiny House Nation.

Giffin will be speaking about the ins and outs of tiny home construction, the benefits of micro-living and more, according to the event press release.

Alongside of Giffin, the speaker showcase will feature a variety of experts on a wide range of topics. Among these topics are sustainability, minimalism, downsizing and more.

This year, the festival will also have more than 30 tiny houses and micro structures available for tour.

Other offerings from the festival includes food trucks and vendors, axe throwing, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, as well as a petting zoo.

In addition, Microlife will be introducing a new offering to this year’s festival — a two-day Builder’s Workshop.

The Builder’s Workshop will offer participants the opportunity to learn how to build a tiny house on wheels from Tom Ryals. Ryals is the builder of Hummingbird’s many micro-structures.

The first day of the Builder’s Workshop will take place on Oct. 21, the day before the festival begins. Participants who purchase Builder’s Workshop tickets will also have access to both days of the festival.

General Admission tickets to attend both the Saturday and Sunday are $35. Single-day tickets are also available for $20 per day.

Builder’s Workshop tickets are available for $400, and will offer access to both days of the festival, on top of the two-day workshop itself.

Tickets are available for purchase here.