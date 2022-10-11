Sweetwater Creek State Park. (Courtesy Georgia State Parks)

Autumn is in the air and to help visitors plan their trips, Georgia State Parks has launched Leaf Watch 2022. Leaf Watch helps visitors research trails and fall events, book cabins and read safe hiking tips. It will also track fall color as it moves across the state. Travel tips and seasonal information is available at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch.



Park rangers are often asked when leaf colors will change. While only Mother Nature knows for sure, vibrant hues typically arrive towards the end of October and early November. Some locations like George L. Smith and Providence Canyon state parks in southern Georgia sport beautiful colors into late November.



Georgia State Parks is encouraging photographers to share their favorite shots on Instagram. Tag #GaLeafWatch and @GaStateParks for a chance to have photos featured on Leaf Watch.



State parks can often become especially busy during fall weekends, so rangers are encouraging guests to try visiting on weekdays or explore lesser-known destinations like Victoria Bryant or Don Carter state parks.



Officials are advising visitors to make reservations for cabins, campsites and yurts as soon as possible. Guests should consider booking for the fall of 2023, since it is common for cabins to be booked more than a year in advance. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-864-7275 or at GaStateParks.org.