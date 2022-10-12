Little 5 Points Halloween Parade (File)

From haunted houses to trick-and-treating, Atlanta has fun and scary events to celebrate Halloween. Break out the pumpkin spice, candy corn, and costumes to join in the fun.

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade: Back for the first time since 2018, this year’s festival will be held Oct. 22-23 and features the BIZarre Bazaar Haunted Market and Monster Hunt. The parade on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m., returns with a new route. Get all the info at L5PHalloween.com.

Netherworld Haunted House: The most popular Halloween fright experience has got to be Netherworld, running through Nov. 12 in Stone Mountain. The haunted house, known for its terrifying special effects and live actors, is recommended for adults and teens. Go to fearworld.com for details and tickets. Want more? There’s also a Netherworld escape room, too; learn about it at EscapeTheNetherworld.com.

Scarecrows in the Garden: The Atlanta Botanical Garden showcases dozens of scarecrows created by local artists, crafters and youth groups. It kicks off Oct. 1 with a Feast-of-Ale and continues through Oct. 30. Other events include the toddler-friendly Goblins in the Garden, Oct. 23, and a Pumpkin Carving Contest, Oct. 27. Click on the calendar at AtlantaBG.org for more info.

Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall: Known as one of the most haunted buildings in Atlanta, the 1904 “Castle on Peachtree” opens to brave folk, 21 and over, after dark for three tours on Oct. 25. Tours feature tales from staff and guests about their spine-chilling experiences in the mansion. Find tickets and info at georgiatrust.org, Tours & Events.

Dino Trick or Treat: A family favorite, Fernbank Museum’s annual trick-or-treat will be held Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Also visit on Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., for Creepy Crawlies, spotlighting creepy animals and spooky crafts. Find out more from the calendar at FernbankMuseum.org.

The Ghastly Dreadfuls at Center for Puppetry Arts (Courtesy CPA)

The Ghastly Dreadfuls: The Center for Puppetry Arts presents a puppet show strictly for adults – running now through Oct. 29 – center on ghost stories, a gothic aesthetic and grim humor. Visit the calendar at Puppet.org for all you need to know.

Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween Tours: It’s the 16th year for this Atlanta tradition, running Oct. 20-30. Costumed docents guide visitors through Oakland Cemetery after dark, telling stories of some notable and notorious residents. Also check out the Haunted Hunt Scavenger Hunt, Oct. 1-31. For info and tickets, visit the Events page at OaklandCemetery.com.

Decatur Ghost Tour: While the tour is available year-round, this is the best season to catch it. Adults and children are welcome to an after-dark walking tour, led by a psychic and paranormal investigator, that winds through the streets of Decatur with several stops that have seen paranormal activity. DecaturGhostTour.com is the site for more info.

Fright Fest: Six Flags Over Georgia is home to thrills fit for the whole family with its Kids Boo Fest — during the day. At night, ghosts and ghouls arise to frighten even the stout-hearted. Fright Fest continues through Oct. 31. Additional info can be found at SixFlags.com/overgeorgia.

Sips Under the Sea: Bookings are being taken now for this after-hours costume party for adults only on Oct. 28, 7-10 p.m. at the Georgia Aquarium. The night includes drinks, dancing, music and access to the aquarium’s main galleries. Get more info and tickets at GeorgiaAquarium.org.

Boo at the Zoo (File)

Boo at the Zoo: Here’s a chance for the little kiddos to dress up and have fun. Zoo Atlanta’s Boo at the Zoo, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30, is a Halloween festival with whimsical characters, yummy treats and a chance to meet animals from around the world. Details are on the Events page at ZooAtlanta.org.

Fox Theatre Ghost Tours: The historic Midtown venue will offer tours of its backstage, basement and rarely-seen areas where staff members have felt ghostly presences and seen shadowy figures. Visit foxtheatre.org for all the dates and tickets.

Midtown Halloween Block Party: Billed as “Atlanta’s Largest Halloween Party,” this adults-only event boasts a costume contest with a $500 award, deejays, live music and plenty of food and beverages. The party, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., starts at Politan Row at Colony Square. Special wristband tickets allow entry to more than 30 establishments, complimentary shots and more. Search for it at BigTickets.com, where you’ll find a few more nightlife Halloween parties in the area.