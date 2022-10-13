Choate Construction — one of the largest general contractors in southeast Georgia — has announced it will be a presenting sponsor for the upcoming 2022 Street Grace 5K race.

The annual race, which is now in its fifth year, was started by Street Grace to assist with the organization’s ongoing efforts of helping to bring freedom to child sex trafficking victims.

Street Grace Executive Director Camila Zolfaghari says that the organization is appreciative of Choate Construction’s involvement with the race.

“Choate’s sponsorship and support is a key factor in the work to help protect vulnerable children from predators and bring freedom and restoration to those who have been exploited,” said Zolfaghari. “We are grateful for those like Choate who are joining us to run for freedom and enable this work to continue.”

Street Grace was founded in 2009. It was created by leaders of Atlanta’s faith community as a response to the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) that was on the rise in the city.

According to the announcement press release, approximately 374 girls are commercially sexually exploited each month in Georgia. In addition, it also says that 12,400 men in Georgia pay for sex with a young woman each month and 7,200 of them end up exploiting an adolescent female.

To increase its efforts in combating the child sex trafficking problem in Georgia, Street Grace and Georgia Cares of Atlanta announced a merger back in 2020.

The 2022 Street Grace 5K race will be taking place on Oct. 15-16. Because the race is done virtually, participants are able to pick their preferred route.

To register for the race, or to make a donation, click here.