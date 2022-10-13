Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Peachtree Battle Avenue in Buckhead on Thursday morning.

According to WSB-TV, a child being driven to elementary school by her mother spotted the body in the driveway of a vacant lot. When they stopped to check on the man, the mother saw blood and called 911.

Police are working to determine the identity of the victim, who they said is a man in his mid-40s or 50s.

“We don’t believe he lived in the immediate area,” police told WSB. “He doesn’t seem to be from the neighborhood.”

Homicide investigators are also working to determine and motive and identify suspects in the case.