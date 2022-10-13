Participants in a recent Lightning Run start the race early in the morning. (Submitted)

The Sandy Springs Education Force hosts the ninth annual Lightning Run – a 10K/5K fast, flat Peachtree Road Race qualifier – on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Rain or shine, the education-centered nonprofit will welcome runners to the USATF-certified course that starts and finishes near the water tower at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Preschool, 6150 Sandy Springs Circle.

Organizers anticipate that that 5K will start at 8 a.m.

The race and signup fees will cost $38.03, with registration ending on race day at 7 a.m. Free parking is available. Register online for the race and virtual events.

Packet pickup before the race is available at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 130 Perimeter Center West, Dunwoody, on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Top finishers will receive medals and a chance to win prizes such as a signed jersey and ball from Josef Martinez of Atlanta United, provided courtesy of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. All registrants receive a wicking race shirt and swag bag.

An online step challenge and virtual options also will be available.

Proceeds will help fund SSEF’s targeted work supporting the academic success of Sandy Springs public school students.

“My most favorite thing is when we talk and do math questions together. I’ve learned to be myself because of my tutor,” Joshua, a fourth-grader in SSEF’s Tutor Teams program said.

Businesses, neighborhoods and other groups are encouraged to create teams or to sign up as race route volunteers. Participants may also create individual fundraisers to support SSEF.

Sponsors of the race include: Provost-level sponsor Sandy Springs Together; Doctorate level supporters, Brent Scarbrough & Company, Strategic Benefits Advisors and Summit Contracting Group.