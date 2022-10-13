Taste of Atlanta is celebrating 21 years with a brand-new signature event.

“Grand Tasting: Presented by Taste of Atlanta” is a tasting event happening Oct. 20 at the Epicurean Hotel Atlanta in Midtown. Atlanta’s best food, cocktails, beer and wine will be more than represented at this one-night only event.

With a ticket in hand, you’ll be able to sample delicious food and drinks from the likes of Botica, Bold Monk Brewing Co., Southern National, The Lawrence, and so many other local favorites. You’ll also be able to get up close and personal with local chefs to learn more about their craft.

General admission tickets cost $100, and include entry at 7 p.m., a complimentary wine glass, unlimited food and beverage tastings, and entertainment throughout the night. For the price of a $150 VIP ticket, you’ll get all of that plus special entry at 6 p.m., complimentary self-parking, access to an exclusive cocktail reception, and a VIP goodie bag.

Tickets and more information can be found here.