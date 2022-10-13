Wholesome Wave Georgia is hosting an event called Southern Chefs Potluck this Oct. 16 at the Foundry at Puritan Mill.

Wholesome Wave Georgia is an organization that aims to help put healthy foods into the homes of 1.32 million food-insecure families across the state. Proceeds from the potluck dinner will go towards that goal.

“Across Georgia, each of us experience rising food prices caused by inflation,” said Executive Director Will Sellers in a press release. “Georgia’s SNAP recipients feel this pain even more. Southern Chefs Potluck will support our mission to make fresh, healthy, local food affordable to all Georgians.”

The potluck event will include delicious food, hand-crafted drinks, and a live auction. A general admission ticket costs $165 and gets you entrance into the event at 6 p.m. For the VIP price of $300, attendees can enter early at 5 p.m. for an exclusive cocktail hour, with specialty drinks and a VIP swag bag.

Tickets can be purchased online.