The “Disco Kroger” at 3330 Piedmont Road in Buckhead (Courtesy Google)

Kroger has announced plans to close its supermarkets at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, and 3330 Piedmont Road in Buckhead before Christmas.



Kroger said the Decatur store will close Dec. 2, while the Buckhead store will shutter on Dec. 9.

“We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to serve their needs at nearby Kroger locations,” said Victor Smith, president of Kroger’s Atlanta Division, in a press release,

Company officials said the Decatur location, in operation for 21 years, “has experienced declining sales and negative profit over an extended period and its closure is necessary to make Kroger more competitive in the market.”

The Buckhead location has been in business for 47 years and is affectionately known as “Disco Kroger” thanks to a former neighbor, the glitzy Limelight discotheque. Company officials said the lease is set to expire in 2023 as redevelopment in the area continues.

The owners of the shopping center, Regency Development, announced the store’s closure last year and said a new grocery store will take Kroger’s place.

All 59 associates at the Commerce Drive location and all 84 associates at the Piedmont Road location will be reassigned to other Kroger locations as outlined in the company’s collective bargaining agreement,” Smith said.