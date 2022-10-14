Ganji’s Gamja Snack Wrap with cheesy potato croquettes wrapped in a scallion pancake is just one of many of the “Punk” dishes you can find this weekend around the city



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 113 (and counting) underground dining events with 66 ITP and 47 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

In processing all the options, we see some cool, ‘punk’ dishes, some rare sightings and some great festivals.

THIS WEEKEND’S ‘PUNK FOOD’ DISHES

We are coining the term ‘Punk Food’ to describe the ‘anti-cuisine’ cuisine we see coming from Atlanta chefs who are making the most out of the increasing infusion of the diverse cultures and experiences that live in our city. We are faithfully documenting these in our weekly Side Dish column “Punk Food” (subscribe!) as well as on our website. Some examples this weekend.

RARE SIGHTINGS

A couple of our favorite pop-ups which we don’t see out as much as we would like:

: On Saturday, @soupbelly_atl is in Roswell at @variantbrewingcompany with a menu of her crowd favorites including pork and chive rose potstickers, buffalo chicken potstickers, Cantonese sticky rice and cold garlic chili oil noodles. KRUPANA: Also on Saturday, @krupana_atl is at @firemakerbeer in Underwood Hills putting a Bosnian spin on an Oktoberfest menu for a day full of fun.

FESTIVALS

FINAL VAHI FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY : Lots of trucks, with a great neighborhood vibe.



: In celebration of Filipino-American month, this festival on Saturday will have lots of Filipino chefs. If you stop by @baolicious.atl, say hello to Punk Foodie’s Leo who will be helping out. SUDS DECATUR CRAFT BEER EXPERIENCE: At Legacy Park on Saturday, sample all types of craft beer and food from around Decatur. We are especially keen to try out the fare from the @refugeenetwork. Afterwards, stop by @brickstorepub to try @heapsatl meat pies and his Gizza beer (he’ll also be there on Friday).

THE DEETS

Friday

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Underwood Hills: Gweilo Dumplings

5:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Grant park: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Eventide Brewing

Decatur: Heaps (meat pies) with Heaps Beer

6:00pm | Brick Store Pub

Virginia Highland: Food Truck Friday (Last one of season)

6:00pm – 9:00pm | Virginia Highland District

SATURDAY

Stone Mountain: Sari-Sari Market, Lots of Filipino Chefs

11:00am – 5:00pm | Mountain Park United Methodist Church

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

SUDS, A DECATUR BACKYARD CRAFT BEER EXPERIENCE

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Legacy Park

Roswell: Soup Belly (dumplings)

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Variant Brewing

West Midtown: KRUPANA (Bosnian-ish)

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Fire Maker Brewing Company

West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Decatur: Heaps (meat pies) with Heaps Beer

6:00pm | Brick Store Pub

SUNDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Alpharetta: Pizza Kusina (Inspired Artisan Pizza), Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese), Barangay | ATL (Filipino)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | July Moon Bakery and Café