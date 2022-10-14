On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 113 (and counting) underground dining events with 66 ITP and 47 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
In processing all the options, we see some cool, ‘punk’ dishes, some rare sightings and some great festivals.
THIS WEEKEND’S ‘PUNK FOOD’ DISHES
We are coining the term ‘Punk Food’ to describe the ‘anti-cuisine’ cuisine we see coming from Atlanta chefs who are making the most out of the increasing infusion of the diverse cultures and experiences that live in our city. We are faithfully documenting these in our weekly Side Dish column “Punk Food” (subscribe!) as well as on our website. Some examples this weekend.
- NORTH CAROLINA PUNK: @sugarloafatl is at @eventidebrewing in Grant Park on Friday with their take on a North Carolina slaw burger, done “all the way” with Cajun spiced beef chili and tikel gomen inspired slaw on bottom, smashed 4-oz all beef patty nestled on top with diced white onion, American cheese, and yellow mustard. All on a fluffy sesame seed bun by @tgmbread. See also their Oklahoma smash burger!
- KOREAN PUNK: @ganji.atl is at @sceptrebeer all weekend with their Pimento Kim-Cheese Topped Cornbread with Spam Jam (an update of a dish we profiled previously) and the Gamja Snack Wrap, is cheesy potato croquettes wrapped in a scallion pancake drizzled with snow sauce and house made katsu sauce.
- MALAYSIAN PUNK: @jackalopeatl is at @boggssocial on Friday and Saturday with a new dish, Tamarind BBQ Sando which is piled high with pulled BBQ pork soaked in tamarind BBQ Sauce along with green papaya slaw for a cool crunch.
- ASIAN SUPER GROUP PUNK: And out at @julymoonbakeryandcafe in Alpharetta on Sunday, there is a Vietnamese and Filipino super group forming on Sunday with the likes of @barangayatl, @bamepopup and @pizza.kusina collaborating on a number of dishes including a pie from Pizza Kusina with mozzarella, tri peppers, EVOO, garlic, parsley, fermented Calabrian chili paste and Barangay’s Lucban longganisa pork sausage
RARE SIGHTINGS
A couple of our favorite pop-ups which we don’t see out as much as we would like:
- SOUPBELLY: On Saturday, @soupbelly_atl is in Roswell at @variantbrewingcompany with a menu of her crowd favorites including pork and chive rose potstickers, buffalo chicken potstickers, Cantonese sticky rice and cold garlic chili oil noodles.
- KRUPANA: Also on Saturday, @krupana_atl is at @firemakerbeer in Underwood Hills putting a Bosnian spin on an Oktoberfest menu for a day full of fun.
FESTIVALS
- FINAL VAHI FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Lots of trucks, with a great neighborhood vibe.
- SARI-SARI MARKET: In celebration of Filipino-American month, this festival on Saturday will have lots of Filipino chefs. If you stop by @baolicious.atl, say hello to Punk Foodie’s Leo who will be helping out.
- SUDS DECATUR CRAFT BEER EXPERIENCE: At Legacy Park on Saturday, sample all types of craft beer and food from around Decatur. We are especially keen to try out the fare from the @refugeenetwork. Afterwards, stop by @brickstorepub to try @heapsatl meat pies and his Gizza beer (he’ll also be there on Friday).
THE DEETS
Friday
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Underwood Hills: Gweilo Dumplings
5:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Grant park: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Eventide Brewing
Decatur: Heaps (meat pies) with Heaps Beer
6:00pm | Brick Store Pub
Virginia Highland: Food Truck Friday (Last one of season)
6:00pm – 9:00pm | Virginia Highland District
SATURDAY
Stone Mountain: Sari-Sari Market, Lots of Filipino Chefs
11:00am – 5:00pm | Mountain Park United Methodist Church
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
SUDS, A DECATUR BACKYARD CRAFT BEER EXPERIENCE
12:00pm – 4:00pm | Legacy Park
Roswell: Soup Belly (dumplings)
1:00pm – 5:00pm | Variant Brewing
West Midtown: KRUPANA (Bosnian-ish)
1:00pm – 5:00pm | Fire Maker Brewing Company
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Decatur: Heaps (meat pies) with Heaps Beer
6:00pm | Brick Store Pub
SUNDAY
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Alpharetta: Pizza Kusina (Inspired Artisan Pizza), Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese), Barangay | ATL (Filipino)
12:00pm – 3:00pm | July Moon Bakery and Café