Sandy Springs Fire Station 2 has opened, with the public invited to a ribbon cutting and for tours. (City of Sandy Springs)

The city will cut the ribbon to officially open Sandy Springs Fire Station 2 at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, with public tours being held the following weekend.

The city built the new station at 135 Johnson Ferry Road to replace the former station that was built in 1969. A temporary station was used at the corner of Roswell Road and Mount Vernon housing one crew and one engine. The station’s ladder company and battalion chief operated from Fire Station No. 3, located on Raiders Drive, while the new station was being built.

Visitors can park at the City Springs Parking Garage at 1 Galambos Way and walk over to the station.

Fire Chief Keith Sanderson explains how firefighters using the rock wall installed in the apparatus bay will help them develop the hand strength necessary for their jobs in a recent tour for neighborhood groups that donated a gas grill to the station. (Bob Pepalis)

The new two-story station has 21,144 square feet of space.

The community can tour the new station during an open house from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23.

The station has a three-bay apparatus storage room with adjacent support areas, a decontamination shower along with state-of-the-art equipment for firefighters to remove toxins after returning from fighting a fire, equipment storage, gear wash, kitchen, conference room, offices, sleeping quarters, restrooms, fitness room, and training areas.

The opening was slightly delayed as the city waited for the delivery of doors for the apparatus bay.