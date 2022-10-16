Reporter Newspapers, Explore Brookhaven, and the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce announced the first-ever Best of Brookhaven contest with voting open to the public through Nov. 11.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite business at BestOfBrookhavenGA.com.

Categories include Beauty, Food & Drink, Home Services, Shopping, and more.

Winners will be announced in the December issue of the Brookhaven Reporter, which will also be a commemorative issue marking the 10th Anniversary of the founding of The City of Brookhaven.