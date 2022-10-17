Courtesy Atlantic Station

The second annual Atlantic Station Restaurant Week kicks off today, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Guests will experience some of Atlanta’s best culinary offerings at exceptional prices with prix fixe menus, exclusive deals from retailers, and more. On Oct. 21, there will be live jazz on Atlantic Green by Antoine Knight from 5 – 8 p.m and 17% off at Day n Night Cereal Bar and Great American Cookie.

Participating Atlantic Station Restaurant Week restaurants and deals include:

Allora (Twelve Hotel) : three-course meal for $50 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert.

: three-course meal for $50 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert. Azotea : three-course meal for $30 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert.

: three-course meal for $30 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert. Gyu-Kaku: 17% off all meals and free s’mores for dessert.

17% off all meals and free s’mores for dessert. HOBNOB : 3-course meal for $29 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert.

: 3-course meal for $29 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert. Salata : Free tea or lemonade with the purchase of a salad or wrap.

: Free tea or lemonade with the purchase of a salad or wrap. Toscano : three-course meal for $37 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert.

: three-course meal for $37 per person including appetizer, main course and dessert. Day n Night Cereal Bar : 10% during the entire week and 17% off on Oct. 21 in honor of Atlantic Station’s 17th anniversary.

: 10% during the entire week and 17% off on Oct. 21 in honor of Atlantic Station’s 17th anniversary. Great American Cookie: 17% off any purchase on Oct. 21 in honor of Atlantic Station’s 17th anniversary.

Participating Atlantic Station Restaurant Week retailers and deals include:

Athleta : 20% off one item when shown a receipt from a participating restaurant.

: 20% off one item when shown a receipt from a participating restaurant. Athlete’s Foot : 15% off apparel when shown a receipt from a participating restaurant.

: 15% off apparel when shown a receipt from a participating restaurant. Fab’rik: 15% off purchase (exclusions apply).

Tony’s Barber Studio: $5 off service when shown a receipt from a participating restaurant.

Dillard’s : Enter for a chance to win a gift basket valued at $300 when you shop at Dillard’s and show a receipt from a participating restaurant.

: Enter for a chance to win a gift basket valued at $300 when you shop at Dillard’s and show a receipt from a participating restaurant. The Sistah Shop : 10% off all SIBEXPO branded merchandise. Offers may not be combined with any other promotions.

: 10% off all SIBEXPO branded merchandise. Offers may not be combined with any other promotions. Queen’s Tea Party : Offering $20 30-minute Garden Photo Tours plus $40 Sip & See tickets, which is a 60-minute photo experience and includes one champagne cocktail or a mocktail and dessert.

: Offering $20 30-minute Garden Photo Tours plus $40 Sip & See tickets, which is a 60-minute photo experience and includes one champagne cocktail or a mocktail and dessert. Banana Republic: Providing bite sized treats for customers to enjoy while shopping in store.

For the full Restaurant Week menu, visit atlanticstation.com/event/restaurant-week/.