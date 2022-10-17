Early voting is underway today, Oct. 17, across Georgia ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

More than 4 million Georgians are predicted to cast ballots for governor, U.S. Senate. U.S. House, and more.

Ballots can be cast Monday through Friday until Nov. 4, and under Georgia’s new voting law, counties will offer early voting on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29.

In Fulton, advance voting takes place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The two Saturday hours are also 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early votiing on Sundays, Oct. 23 and 30, will also be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can see locations here and a sample ballot here.

In DeKalb, advance voting is also Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On the two Saturdays, hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. And also on Sundays, Oct. 23 and 30, from noon to 5 p.m. You see locations here and a sample ballot here.

To find out more about each candidate, visit the Atlanta Civic Circle/Atlanta Journal-Constitution 2022 Voters Guide.