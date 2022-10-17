The first phase of Westside Paper’s 15-acre campus is set to open in early 2023. Supplied photo.

Westside Paper is welcoming four new culinary offerings to its 245,000-square-foot mixed-use development.

The new additions include:

Elsewhere Brewing – a traditional pub offering barrel-aged beer, cask ale and oak-aged lagers, as well as seltzer and cocktails

“Westside Paper is an ideal location for Elsewhere Brewing, El Santo Gallo, Ancestral and King of Pops,” said Shelbi Bodner, director of brokerage services with Bridger Properties, the company that is leading the retail leasing on behalf of Third & Urban and FCP. “It is one of the last large-scale historic mixed-use opportunities in the Upper Westside urban core and it’s on the BeltLine.”

Located at 950 West Marietta Street, across from the King Plow Arts Center and adjacent to Puritan Mill, Westside Paper is a mixed-use space focused around a 1950s paper warehouse with new construction elements.

“Our location on the future BeltLine, connecting the Midtown urban core to the new and popular Westside Park, is unlike any other in the city and we expect this momentum to continue,” said Faussemagne.

According to project partners, 90 percent of the site is leased to a variety of retailers, including Pancake Social, Glide Pizza, Girl Diver, and Boxcar Betty’s.

The first phase of Westside Paper’s 15-acre campus is set to open in early 2023.

