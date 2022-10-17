Since early voting starts in Georgia today, the midterm election season is in high gear. We wanted to share some of our favorite podcasts educating listeners on elections, voting, and democracy.



🗳️ One Nation Every Vote takes a look at how voting has shaped our democracy.



🏫 Civics 101 educates listeners on the election process.



⏱️ Short on time? The 60-Second Civics podcast provides a quick and convenient way for listeners to learn about our nation’s government.



🇺🇸 The Washington Post’s Presidential podcast looks at each former American president, how they reached office, made decisions, and defined their role while in office.