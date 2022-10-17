Travis Landrey. (Courtesy Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta Police announced Monday that the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a contractor in Buckhead has been arrested in Alabama.



Homicide detectives were able to identify Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana as the one responsible for the murder of contractor Christopher Eberhart, 57.

Landrey was located in the victim’s stolen vehicle in Alabama and taken into custody without incident. He is being charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, malice murder, felony murder, and possession of a firearm during a felony. He was transported to the Mobile County Jail and is currently still in their custody.

Eberhart was found shot to death in a driveway on Peachtree Battle Avenue just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 13. Police believe Landrey shot Eberhart, who was on site to do construction work, during a carjacking incident.