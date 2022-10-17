A new video series is inviting students to learn about Georgia’s specialty crop bounty and the farmers who grow it.

“Children of all ages love meeting farmers and visiting farms,” said Erin Croom, CEO and co-founder of Small Bites Adventure Club.

The 12-part video series is geared toward third grade students and each video comes with a teaching supplement.

The videos were created by Small Bites Adventure Club, an Atlanta-based social impact company, and Georgia Grown, a division of the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

“With the decrease in funding for field trips, we need to continue to find innovative ways for children to meet the farmers and make the connection about where their food comes from,” said Croom.

The video series aims to showcase local farms and provide knowledge about growing specialty crops.

Local farmer, Ashley Rodgers from Rodgers Greens & Roots is featured in the Eat the Rainbow video.

A few of the local farms featured in the series include:

Eat the rainbow with Rodgers Greens & Roots

Hydroponic lettuce with R&G Farm

Container gardening with West End Community Urban Garden

Growing citrus with Franklin’s Citrus Farm

Growing olives with Woodpecker Trail Olive Farm

“Only one out of 10 children eats enough veggies, and these videos provide fun, and meaningful exposure to the farmers that grow them,” said Croom.

The videos show off the fruits, vegetables, nuts and greenhouse crops grown in Georgia. The series release is part of October’s Farm to School Month, a national celebration of farm-to-school programs.

For additional information, click here.