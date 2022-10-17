Sandy Springs will have both an early voting polling place and an absentee ballot drop box location for county voters beginning today.

Early voting begins Oct. 17 and ends Nov. 4, with the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Board of Registration and Elections set 40 early voting polling sites.

“Fulton County Registration & Elections is committed to making voting accessible for all Fulton County voters,” said Interim Director of Registration and Elections, Nadine Williams.

The North Fulton Service Center at 7741 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs will be an early voting polling place.

The Dorothy Benson Senior Center at 6500 Vernon Wood Drive SE in Sandy Springs will host an absentee ballot drop box.

The polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, and on Saturdays on Oct. 22 and 29. Voters can go to the polls from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 and 30.