The map on the left shows the existing Atlanta NPU boundaries in Southwest Atlanta. On the right are boundary changes recently proposed by the city’s planning department. The City Council halted the plans to get more public input and to require the council approve any NPU boundary changes. (City of Atlanta)

The Atlanta City Council’s community development and human services committee will hold a work session to discuss Neighborhood Planning Unit (NPU) boundaries on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave SW.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the council chamber. Members of the public will each have up to three minutes to provide public comment. The meeting will be simulcast on the council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and Channel 26. Closed captioning will be available on the council’s Facebook page.

The work session follows the council’s Oct. 3 vote to amend the city’s Code of Ordinances to require that the council approve any changes to the existing boundaries of NPUs. This legislation requires any modifications to the boundaries to be reviewed and approved by council.

The legislation was in response to concerns raised by council members about the Atlanta’s Department of City Planning proposal to reduce the number of Southwest Atlanta NPUs from four to three, redraw boundary lines and reassign neighborhoods. The plan also wanted to dissolve NPU-R, which includes the Adams Park, Greenbriar, and Campbellton Road communities. The planning department came up with the proposal without input from the council.

Atlanta Progressive News delved into the reasons behind the move by DCP to dissolve NPU-R, including infighting on the board and a new economic focus on the area, which one DCP official said had the most vacant and undeveloped land of any of the city’s 25 NPUs.

There are 25 NPUs throughout Atlanta and they serve as citizen advisory councils that make recommendations to the mayor and city council on zoning, land use and other planning-related matters.

The NPUs are the official avenue for residents to express concerns and provide input in developing plans to address the needs of each neighborhood, as well as to receive updates from City government.