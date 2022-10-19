A contractor for the city of Brookhaven has started the demolition process for a bridge along W. Nancy Creek Drive.

At the beginning of July, the city announced that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) discovered structural issues with a bridge near 1243 W. Nancy Creek Drive during an inspection, and that the bridge would need to be replaced. The city approved a design contract for a new bridge on July 26, and approved a demolition contract with Georgia Bridge and Concrete in September.

The first phase of the demolition process is relocating DeKalb County water lines, which are attached to the existing bridge, according to a press release. The city’s Public Works Department anticipates that once those water lines are moved, the demolition process will take about two weeks.

“The DeKalb County Department of Water Management has been a great partner in expediting this emergency repair,” said Brookhaven Public Works Director Don Sherrill in the release. “Once the Water line is removed, the bridge demolition will begin. The good news is, with the progress we are making, we are a little ahead of the schedule for completion.”

The city expects the bridge to be complete by the end of spring 2023. Updates about the process can be found on the city’s Public Works website.