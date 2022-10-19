Weds., Oct. 19
🎤 Sons of the East @ Center Stage Theatre
🎟 Craig Ferguson @ Variety Playhouse
🎸 FKJ @ The Eastern
🪕 The Colton Wyatt Band @ Bushwackers
Thurs., Oct. 20
🛥 Yacht Rock Revue @ Venkman’s
🎧 Joji @ Coca-Cola Roxy
🎼 Whitney @ Variety Playhouse
Fri., Oct. 21
💥 Tempers @ The Masquerade
🥁 Rüfüs du Sol @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
😇 Black Angels @ Variety Playhouse
🎷 Friday Jazz @ High Museum
Sat., Oct. 22
🎺 Jazz Music Awards @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
🎤 Lizzo @ State Farm Arena
👑 Anees @ The Loft
Sun., Oct. 23
💃 Demi Lovato @ Coca-Cola Roxy
🎸 Steve Lacy @ Tabernacle
💋 Madeleine Peyroux @ City Winery
Mon., Oct. 24
☄️ Patriarchy @ The Masquerade
☠️ Soft Kill @ Terminal West
Tues., Oct. 25
🥁 Rumours of Fleetwood Mac @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre