The Partnership, Georgia State University (GSU), and RE:Imagine/ATL are teaming up to empower the next generation of Atlanta’s creative industry.

“Atlanta has a talented creative scene, and we want to fuel its growth,” said Amanda Lucey, CEO of the Partnership, Atlanta’s oldest privately held marketing and brand communications agency.

The new initiative will see the Partnership direct $40,000 toward RE:Imagine/ATL to support education and workforce development.

“Our goal is to challenge the next generation of creative professionals to spread their wings, while also finding opportunities for professional advancement. These collaborations with GSU and RE:Imagine/ATL seemed like a natural way to kick-start our new initiative,” said Lucey.

RE:Imangine/ATL was founded in 2014. The organization equips the next generation of global storytellers by providing career exposure, training, and placement.

Additionally, GSU’s Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) will host a student competition.

The competition invites media entrepreneurship students at GSU to design a targeted visual campaign centered around a pro-Atlanta topic. The winning entries will have their artwork featured on billboards around the city.

“We hope that the billboard challenge will encourage businesses in Atlanta to sit up and take notice of the sizeable talent pool present in the city,” said Brennen Dicker, executive director of CMII.

The Partnership will host an event to celebrate the launch of the initiative on Oct. 27 at St. Julep Rooftop Bar in Atlanta from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Celebration of Partnerships event is free to attend but reservations are required.

For more information, click here.