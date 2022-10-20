A rendering of the new tower at the corner of West Peachtree and 5th Street in Technology Square. (Courtesy Georgia Tech).

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon for a new multi-story tower at Technology Square in Midtown

The 40,000 square foot complex will sit at the corner of West Peachtree and 5th Street – currently a parking lot – across from the Biltmore Hotel.

According to a social media post, the building will be the new home of Georgia Tech’s Scheller College of Business and the top-ranked School of Industrial and Systems Engineering.

This new project will also include a large plaza with street-level retail and an underground parking deck. The building is being designed by Eskew Dumez Ripple and RJTR Design.