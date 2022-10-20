This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.
In preparation for the 10th celebration of the Atlanta Kosher Barbecue Festival this weekend, why not try a kosher dish of your own?
Keith Marks, a multi-award winning barbecue pitmaster, founded Keith’s Corner BBQ in 2014, and has been serving up delicious dishes ever since. Marks is also one of the three original founders of the Atlanta Kosher Barbecue Festival.
Before you head to Brook Run Park on Oct. 23 for the festival, try out this delicious Brunswick Stew recipe. For veggie lovers, this dish may be prepared without the barbecue smoked beef and substituting the beef stock for vegetable stock.
Keith’s Corner BBQ Beef Brunswick Stew
Ingredients:
16oz diced tomatoes
16oz tomato sauce
3lb mixture of vegetables
-Diced Potatoes
-Cut Green Beans
-Diced Carrots
-Green Peas
-Yellow Kernels of Corn
1/2 cup apple vinegar
16oz favorite bbq sauce
16oz beef broth
2lbs bbq smoked beef
2 tsp granulated garlic
2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp kosher salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Using a large roasting pot/pan, combine the following ingredients: diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, diced potatoes, cut green beans, diced carrots, green peas, yellow kernels of corn, beef stock, vinegar, seasonings, bbq sauce and shredded smoked bbq beef.
- Cover the pot with aluminum foil, place in oven, and cook, stirring frequently so the meat does not stick to the bottom of the pot/pan.
- The total cooking time is 2 hours or until the potatoes become soft.
- Serve warm.