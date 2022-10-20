This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

In preparation for the 10th celebration of the Atlanta Kosher Barbecue Festival this weekend, why not try a kosher dish of your own?

Keith Marks, a multi-award winning barbecue pitmaster, founded Keith’s Corner BBQ in 2014, and has been serving up delicious dishes ever since. Marks is also one of the three original founders of the Atlanta Kosher Barbecue Festival.

Before you head to Brook Run Park on Oct. 23 for the festival, try out this delicious Brunswick Stew recipe. For veggie lovers, this dish may be prepared without the barbecue smoked beef and substituting the beef stock for vegetable stock.

Beef Brunswick Stew

Keith’s Corner BBQ Beef Brunswick Stew

Ingredients:

16oz diced tomatoes

16oz tomato sauce

3lb mixture of vegetables

-Diced Potatoes

-Cut Green Beans

-Diced Carrots

-Green Peas

-Yellow Kernels of Corn

1/2 cup apple vinegar

16oz favorite bbq sauce

16oz beef broth

2lbs bbq smoked beef

2 tsp granulated garlic

2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions: