Courtesy Little 5 Points Business Association

The Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade is this weekend, Oct. 22-23, to thrill and chill with music, food, artist market and more.



On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a freak show, skate ramp and music at L5P Community Center:

Saturday

2 p.m. Das Kaiser

3:30 p.m. El Matador

5 p.m. Genki Genki Panic

6:30 p.m. Sporrs

Sunday

3:30 p.m. Nihilist Cheerleader

5 p.m. Gnomonaut

6:30 p.m Drifter

At Findley Plaza, Mask Theter performs at 1 p.m., followed by music from Flap at 2:30 p.m., followed by Drag Queen Karaoke at 4 p.m.

The artist market and food trucks will be situated along Euclid Avenue on both days of the event.

On Sunday, the annual parade will step off at 2 p.m. at DeKalb Avenue and make its way along Moreland Avenue to Freedom Park.

And be sure to stop by Star Bar on Moreland Avenue for live music, DJs, and more throughout the weekend.