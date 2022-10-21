Donald Beamer, Jr. (Courtesy City of Atlanta)

Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Donald Beamer, Jr. as the city’s first-ever Senior Tech Advisor.

The tech advisor will serve as the mayor’s chief liaison with the technology sector and assist with shaping policy. Beamer will also work with Invest Atlanta to attract new tech firms, work to grow existing firms and startups, and advise the administration on fostering Atlanta’s technology workforce.

“Atlanta is rapidly becoming the nation’s top destination for tech innovators to start their businesses and established companies to grow,” Dickens said in a statement. “Donnie will be the city’s ambassador to the thriving tech industry and ensure that equity is at the heart of every conversation. We are happy to welcome him to our team.”

Beamer joins the city most recently serving as the general manager of LotVision Automotive at Cox2M where he launched a $50 million commercial business line for Cox Communications and was responsible for the product roadmap and strategy for the flagship vehicle tracking and telematics product.

Prior to Cox, Beamer served as President and CFO of Monsieur, Inc., a Summer Associate at McKinsey and Company, Inc., and a Global Client Group Associate and Analyst at Blackrock, Inc.

Beamer earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics at Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The appointment will be effective in early 2023.