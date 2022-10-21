Sarah Smith Elementary School’s primary campus is on Old Ivy Road in North Buckhead. The school celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. (Google Maps)

Sarah Smith Elementary School in North Buckhead is celebrating its 70th birthday this year with its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, including arts and crafts, bounce houses, obstacle courses and a haunted house.

The fest is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school’s Primary Campus at 370 Old Ivy Road NE. Tickets are $30.

Sarah Smith Elementary School was founded in 1952 and is named for Sarah Rawson Smith, a member of a pioneer family that was prominent in the educational, civic and social life of Atlanta. The school was originally known as the Marion Smith Elementary School, named after Sarah Smith’s husband, who was a well-known attorney. The school’s name was changed to Sarah Rawson Smith Elementary School on July 12, 1954.

The neighborhood school has grown over the years and has two campuses. The Primary Campus for grades K-2 is within a neighborhood on Old Ivy Road. The Intermediate Campus for students in grades 3-5 opened in January 2010 at 4141 Wieuca Road.

Sarah Smith Elementary School has been honored as a Georgia School of Excellence School and National Blue Ribbon School. It also achieved International Baccalaureate World School status in 2006 offering the Primary Years Programme.

In 2016, Sarah Smith added a Dual Language Immersion program for Spanish.

A 1970s themed party is planned for the spring for current and past parents of Sarah Smith Elementary School students. Anyone affiliated with the school in the past or present and would like to share pictures or stories are asked to email ssefmarketing@gmail.com.