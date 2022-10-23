Camping in a yurt. (Courtesy of Georgia State Parks)

When people think of spending the night in a state park, the first thing that comes to mind is an a-frame tent and hotdogs on the fire. While there are still many great spots to pitch your tent, Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites also has unique accommodations available.

From renovated cabins overlooking a lake, atop a mountain, or with a coastal breeze, Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites is home to everyone’s next unforgettable vacation. And with travel prices on the rise, state park cabins have no additional cleaning fees, and you are guaranteed a location in a recreation hub.

Marshside Cabins – Fort McAllister State Park

These beautifully decorated, well-appointed two-bedroom cabins will create the perfect low-country getaway. Sitting on stilts overlooking the palm trees, palmettos, and salt marsh below, guests will enjoy sipping their morning coffee on their private screened-in porch and enjoying the coastal breeze and this peaceful retreat.

Mountain Cabins – Smithgall Woods State Park

Treat yourself to an elegant mountain retreat at Smithgall Woods State Park near Helen. The park features six private cabins, some with hot tubs and others sitting right above babbling Dukes Creek. Enjoy hiking and fly-fishing right outside your cabin door.

Yurt Villages – Six State Parks

Take camping to a whole new level with “glamping” yurts. These canvas and wood tent-cabins have beds inside, a picnic table and grill outside, a relaxing porch, incredible views and hot showers are a short walk away. You’ll find yurt villages at Cloudland Canyon, Red Top Mountain, High Falls, Tugaloo, Sweetwater Creek, and lakeside yurts at Fort Yargo state parks. Boaters will especially enjoy those at Tugaloo on Lake Hartwell. These unique camping experiences are popular amongst guests, so make sure to book ahead to secure the spot of your choice.

Historic Farmhouses – General Coffee State Park

One of southern Georgia’s “best-kept secrets,” General Coffee State Park is known for agricultural history shown at Heritage Farm, with log cabins, a corn crib, tobacco barn, cane mill and other exhibits. Guests to the park can truly immerse themselves in the experience by renting the elegant, 19th-century three-bedroom Burnham House. The Burnham House can accommodate up to 8 people and has a fully equipped kitchen, central heating and air conditioning, satellite, TV, and board games. The house is a step back in time with today’s modern conveniences.

Fisherman’s Cabin – Mistletoe State Park

Located on the shores of the 71,000-acre Clarks Hill Lake, which is not only Georgia’s largest reservoir, but also touted as one of the best bass fishing spots in the nation, Mistletoe State Park is a fisherman’s haven! Along with the five log cabins available to rent inside the park, there is also a special Fisherman’s Cabin. This dog-friendly cabin sits directly on the banks of the lake, features one bedroom with a full-size bed and a queen size sleeper sofa, and a private dock optimal for those early risers hoping to reel in the big one.

Barrel Cabins at Unicoi State Park.

The Barrel Cabins – Unicoi State Park

For a truly unique experience, sleep in cabins made from retired wine barrels at Unicoi State Park in Helen. Remarkable in nearly every way, the one or two-bedroom barrel cabins come with full kitchens, living areas, and porches overlooking the grounds. Cabins offer guests comfort and quirkiness with their unusual design. Options range from a 1-bedroom, 1-bath with a sleeper sofa to our 2-bedroom, 1-bath with King or Queen accommodations. The cabins are located near Unicoi Lake with easy access to all the great recreation activities.

Stone Cabins – FD Roosevelt State Park

The gorgeously renovated cottages at F.D. Roosevelt State Park does a great job of blending the rustic historic charm of these 1930’s homes, with modern furnishings. Located throughout this 9,000-acre park, these cabins offer both stunning mountaintop and lakefront views. Both the historic log and stone cabins feature fully equipped kitchens and full baths, and many offer screened porches for relaxation after a day of adventure. Insiders Tip: Book cabin #1 for the ultimate view from above!

Reynolds Mansion – Sapelo Island

For those with more lavish taste, the Reynolds Mansion is a stunning, historic estate located on the small barrier island, Sapelo Island. Guests can marvel at features such as marble sculptures, an ornately decorated Circus Room, murals by Athos Menaboni, a bowling lane, billiards, library, and more, all while enjoying the privacy of this secluded island.

Len Foote Hike Inn – Amicalola State Park

As the name suggests, you have to hike in to reach this escape in the woods. The easy to moderate five-mile hike leads you to the Hike Inn’s secluded location in the mountains of North Georgia. Its four main buildings offer twenty private guest rooms, hot showers, fresh linens, and home-cooked meals.