Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective) Photo provided by Matthew Demarko (The Edit Collective)

In celebration of the grand opening of Atlanta’s newest community park, The Lawn, over 250 members of the community were in attendance at a recent all-day event.

The event, called Live! on The Lawn, celebrated The Lawn’s opening by hosting a number of family-friendly events for community members to enjoy.

Among the events that were featured at Live! on The Lawn included an outdoor yoga class, craft activities, live plein air painters, children’s performers, a comedy show, as well as live music.

In addition, the event also offered an international culinary experience to attendees, featuring a variety of food and beverages from different establishments.

The Lawn is a new community greenspace that is located between Midtown and Buckhead at Uptown Atlanta.

The community park is a part of Rubenstein Partners’ – a private real estate investment advisory firm – overall transformation of Uptown Atlanta into a more vibrant and highly connected mixed-use destination for the community, according to Rubenstein.

Rubenstein says that, after the space was sitting underutilized for decades, Rubenstein decided to work with a landscape architect to reimagine the new community park.

Among the upgrades Rubenstein has incorporated for the community greenspace includes a newly paved “goat path”, as well as new connections to Atlanta’s major pedestrian trails, such as PATH400, the South Fork Trail, as well as the Atlanta Beltline (which is coming soon).

“The reopening of The Lawn is an important milestone for Uptown that we can’t wait to share with the community,” said Mahesh Mani, senior vice president of asset management for Rubenstein.

“Our vision for Uptown has always been to create a destination infused with energy and unique experiences – and The Lawn does exactly that. As one of the largest community greenspaces in the area, we’re looking forward to welcoming the nearby residents, commuters and office tenants to their new park.”

The Lawn is part of Rubenstein’s overall redevelopment of Uptown Atlanta, which the company says will be completed in Spring 2023.