When the MLB playoffs, the NFL, the NHL, and NBA converge on the same day, sports nuts call it a “sports equinox.” Throw in college football, and the upcoming World Cup, and one’s cup truly runneth over. Here’s a sampling of sports podcasts to help keep you in the loop.



🎙️ Atlanta’s Own: An Atlanta Sports Podcast, hosted by native Atlantans Graham Waldrop and Adam Kallal, features all things Falcons, Braves, Hawks, and United in this weekly podcast.



🏟️ Locked on Sports Atlanta includes local experts, athletes, and insiders talking about Atlanta’s professional and college sports news.

🎧 No matter your favorite sport or team, SB Nation has a podcast for you. Check out The Falconholic for the Falcons, Peachtree Hoops for the Hawks, Battery Power for the Braves, and College Football for all NCAAF news.



🏃Looking for national sports news? ESPN Daily features the best sports story of the day.

⚽ The World Cup begins in a month, and Men in Blazers is the best podcast to put the importance, and the warts, in perspective.