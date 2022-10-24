Not a prepper? You are not alone. But the reality is, prepper or not, we are all at risk.

Actually, it’s not risk. It’s vulnerability. We have become unusually vulnerable in ways that will become devastating to the lives we know.

Imagine a world with broken access to medicines for you and for your doctors.

The last major pharma manufacturing operation closed its doors and left the United States in 2004. Since then, nearly all of the active ingredients for antibiotics and chronic medications – even vitamins – are produced overseas, mainly in China and India.

Think about it

Think supply chains. Think natural disasters. Think pandemics. Think combative economies. Think political agendas. Finally, think of your life and what it would mean if you could not secure the most basic and simple of medicines.

At the turn of the century, the leading causes of death were infectious diseases such as pneumonia and cholera. Today it’s heart disease and cancer. Where did pneumonia and cholera go? The answer is simple. Basic antibiotics have changed the world!

Your life and the lives of your family members are built upon a sophisticated medical platform unlike anything in history. If that platform goes away due to natural disasters, bio-terror incidents, pandemics, supply chain problems, or more what would life look like then?

These disaster scenarios do not need to happen in your backyard. The fragile global supply chains mean that if a pharmaceutical factory is down in China, you may not be able to find your prescription at the neighborhood pharmacy.

Maintaining a high quality of life relies heavily upon quick and easy access to medication. If that goes away, the consequences will be very real. What are now simple and easily treated sicknesses, will once again flourish.

JASE Medical is on a mission to change things

JASE Medical is a telemedicine company with a singular focus to change all of that. This platform offers access to basic emergency preparedness medications for every family in America.

And how will they do that?

Well, it won’t happen overnight. But JASE has done its homework and established a nationwide network of physicians, trained to evaluate individual needs, assess conditions, and issue appropriate prescriptions for emergency preparedness purposes.

These are the medications that will become lifesaving for you and the people you care about. And it’s all done online through the JASE Medical portal.

Allergies? The JASE physician network will handle it. Pre-existing conditions? They will handle that too. Unsure of which meds to use or how to use them? JASE has a quick and easy guide to take you through the steps.

When you log on to the platform and begin your consult, you will find a simple and user-friendly experience. It takes a little over five minutes to complete.

A few days later your JASE Case will be delivered to your front door.

What is in the JASE Case?

The kit contains the following antibiotic medications:

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate

Azithromycin

Ciprofloxacin

Doxycycline

Metronidazole.

All medications carry a level of risk, but these five antibiotics were selected for their effectiveness and optimal patient safety. Guidance from the CDC says it best, “Antibiotics … save lives, and when a patient needs antibiotics, the benefits usually outweigh the risks of side effects and antibiotic resistance.”

Photo: Shutterstock

Are there instructions?

With your JASE Case, comes a guidebook titled Emergency Antibiotic Guide. As you turn the pages, you will find lists of infections that are treatable with the JASE Case antibiotics.

Here are some of the possibilities:

Anthrax, plague, and tularemia (resulting from bio-terror)

Bite wounds

Cellulitis

Diverticulitis

Intra-abdominal infections

Tooth infections

Ear infections

Pneumonia

Sinusitis

Strep throat

Urinary tract infection

… and more

The idea is that when you have an emergency and do not have direct access to a healthcare provider, you can consult the handbook and use the medications. JASE ensures that, when needed, you will take these medicines safely and effectively.

What about chronic conditions?

In addition to the JASE Case (antibiotics), the JASE Medical platform will address emergency preparedness medications for those with chronic medical conditions. JASE’s same physician network is prepared to assess your condition and the need for appropriate preparedness medicines.

Ongoing support

Yes! JASE is there. As part of its mission to prepare you medically, JASE Medical will provide unlimited ongoing support from their physician network for questions about any of the medications prescribed.

What about shelf life?

The good news about antibiotics is that they last longer than you think.

The FDA’s Shelf Life Extension Program (SLEP) found that 88% of the drugs studied maintained their potency and safety beyond the published expiration date. The extended usability of these medications ranged from 5.5 years to as many as 23 years beyond their printed expiration!

The JASE Case antibiotics all carry the FDA’s required expiration dates. JASE Medical endorses those dates. The JASE team suggests buying your initial supply and then using your regular refills to keep a rotating supply of fresh medication on hand. In this way, you will keep a basic supply of full potency meds indefinitely and at little or no additional cost.

Value and peace of mind

At the end of the day, this is all about peace of mind and knowing that you are ready for the unexpected. Understanding that you have found a solution priced at a fraction of what it would otherwise cost you, only adds to that peace of mind.Go to jasemedical.com and secure your emergency medications, an Emergency Antibiotic Guide, unlimited physician consultation, and a team of professionals who are on a mission.