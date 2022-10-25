Mayor Andre Dickens, on the stage at front, speaks to hundreds who attended his town hall in Buckhead on Oct. 24. (Photos by Dyana Bagby)

Crime was the main topic of discussion at an Oct. 24 town hall in Buckhead, where less than a year ago Atlanta staved off a Republican-backed movement seeking to have the North Atlanta community secede from the city.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens along with Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Chief Operating Officer Lisa Gordon faced a standing-room-crowd of hundreds at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church to tackle questions about MARTA, the Atlanta BeltLine, infrastructure and even pickle ball. But the majority of the nearly 2-hour town hall concentrated on questions about crime.

Schierbaum said violent and property crimes are down 11% in zone 2, which includes Buckhead. Zone 2 is the only one of the Atlanta Police Department’s six zones that has seen such a dip in crime from last year, he said. Other statistics from zone 2 compared to this time last year: aggravated assaults are down 10%; robberies are down 6%; and car break-ins are down 14%.

The mayor said programs including the city’s Nightlife Division and Office of Violence Reduction are helping slow crimes such as shootings and aggravated assaults that spiked during the Covid 19 pandemic. A new police precinct in Buckhead Village is key to preventing crime, he said.

Shootings at Lenox Square made headlines several times in the past two years, but over the past 10 months there have no incidents of shootings or violent crimes at Lenox or Phipps Plaza, Dickens said. Zero incidents is remarkable, he said, because more than 1 million people visit the malls every month.

There have been eight homicides in Buckhead this year compared to 12 at this time last year. The latest homicide occurred this month on Peachtree Battle Avenue and was on the top of several people’s minds.

“I understand that you’re saying crime in Buckhead is down,” one woman said during the Q&A portion of the town hall.

“Well, it doesn’t feel like crime in Buckhead is down. In fact, Buckhead is not safe,” she said to loud applause. “And I just wonder, because I know you as a city councilman, voted to defund the police and I wonder if you’re able to attract police officers to come work with the city.”

Susan Kreuer, vice president of the Paces Civic Association, said a friend’s elderly parents live near where the Peachtree Battle killing occurred.

“They are afraid at the moment,” Kreuer said. “Perception is reality. If people don’t feel safe, it doesn’t make Atlanta a happy place to live.”

Another Peachtree Battle resident said he appreciated that statistically, crime is down in Buckhead, but that doesn’t erase the spike in crime that hit the wealthy community over the past couple years.

“Where are we at with hiring more police officers?” he asked, to a round of applause.

Schierbaum said APD has 1,500 sworn members and another 140 are in training. The department is authorized to have 2,035 officers. He said recruitment efforts are picking up with the $4,000 retention bonus approved by the mayor for those who stay with the department for at least 18 months.

He also said APD’s public safety training facility, set to be built on 85 acres in DeKalb County, will also contribute to lowering crime rates. The APD will soon be implementing a program to allow officers to take patrol cars home, another incentive, he said.

Dickens addressed the “perception is reality” comment directly.

“I know that perception sometimes is reality, but reality is also reality,” he said.

“So when I say the crime in Buckhead is down, I have to say that, I have to give you the numbers, that is the reality,” he said. “Perception is perception, but reality is a reality.”