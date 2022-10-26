A plain-clothes Atlanta Police officer shot and killed a driver during a “road rage” incident in Midtown on Tuesday night.

According to the police report, Atlanta Police Zone Five Officers were working a plain clothes assignment in the area of West Peachtree and 16th streets when an officer observed what appeared to be a road rage incident.

The officer saw a woman falling from the hood of a moving car being driven by a man and managed to stop the vehicle.

As the officer approached the vehicle, an altercation ensued with the driver causing the officer to fire his weapon.

The male and the female were both transported to the hospital, where the male succumbed to his injuries. The female is currently in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates the two individuals knew each other, and the altercation escalated to the female jumping on the male’s vehicle.

GBI Investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. This investigation continues.