Non-profit community group Trees Atlanta has announced that the seventh annual Plantlanta project will be happening on Nov. 4-5. Credit: Trees Atlanta

Non-profit community group Trees Atlanta announced that the seventh annual Plantlanta project will be happening on Nov. 4-5.

Plantlanta brings together hundreds of volunteers to plant 650 trees across Atlanta’s 12 City Council Districts over the course of a two-day span.

The annual Plantlanta project is Tree Atlanta’s single biggest tree planting project, and it reflects the City of Atlanta’s commitment to planting trees across the City in the Forest, according to the non-profit.

Tree Atlanta says the project will not only be bringing out volunteers from neighborhoods all across the city, but City Councilmembers will also be in attendance in some locations to provide remarks.

The members of City Council that are confirmed to attend are Amir Farokhi (District 2), Jason Dozier (District 4), Dustin Hillis (District 9) and Marci Collier Overstreet (District 11).

Each of the two days of the Plantlanta project will see volunteers planting trees in the following Atlanta districts/locations:

Friday, Nov. 4

Saturday, Nov. 5

To learn more about Plantlanta, or to sign up to volunteer for the tree-planting project, click here.