An Atlanta cardiologist has been named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year.

Steve Sigman, M.D. — a cardiologist at Piedmont Heart Buckhead, as well as a director of nuclear cardiology for Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Piedmont Heart Institute — received the award for his efforts in delivering high-quality patient care to patients in the Atlanta-area and surrounding communities, according to a Piedmont Heart press release.

“We’re very proud to name Dr. Sigman as Piedmont Heart’s Physician of the Year,” said Charles L. Brown III, M.D., CEO of Piedmont’s Physician Enterprise.

“The positive difference he’s made in the lives of the patients he cares for is clear in the remarkable feedback received from his many patients and his peers. His efforts to help each patient’s specific needs often go above and beyond his usual duties as a cardiologist, making him very deserving of this recognition.”

Dr. Sigman was presented with the award at Piedmont Heart’s annual physician retreat.

Each year, the cardiovascular organization recognizes one Piedmont Heart physician who best exemplifies and demonstrates the organization’s vision and culture. Nominees of the award are nominated by their peers.

Along with Dr. Sigman, the two other nominees that were finalists for the award were Ashish Bhimani, M.D., and Ryan Crisel, M.D.

For more information about Piedmont Heart Institute, click here.