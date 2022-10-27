DeKalb County property owners have until Nov. 15 to pay the second installment of their property taxes.

“Each year we see an influx of walk-in customers as the payment deadline approaches. Many are unaware of the automated payment systems we have in place to save time and resources,” said DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson in a press release. “I highly encourage taxpayers to review their options and consider online payment, or pay-by-phone, mail and dropbox methods to avoid long lines and delays.”

According to the press release, City of Atlanta-DeKalb tax bills must also be paid in full by Nov. 15.

Payments can be made online or by dropbox, mail, or phone. The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Central Office will have extended hours from Nov. 7-15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices will be closed on Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Beginning Nov. 7, walk-in customers at the Memorial Drive office will temporarily have to use the UGA extension office entrance at the front of the building.