Meals on Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) is hosting its 34th annual “A Meal To Remember” on Nov. 4.

“A Meal To Remember” is a black tie affair that will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, according to a press release. The nonprofit, which aims to combat food insecurity and hunger for Atlanta’s seniors, will use the event to raise funds to help the organization continue its mission.

The theme of this year’s meal is “The Art of Giving,” and is inspired by the event’s honorees Paula and Glenn Wallace. According to the release, the Wallaces are the founder and chief operating officer respectively of Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), and are being honored for their commitment to philanthropy in the Atlanta area.

Guests can expect a delicious plethora of culinary delights. There will be a reception with hors d’oeuvres by Meals on Wheels Atlanta Chefs Chris Kelly and Robert Gerstenecker. The first course will come from Chef Freddy Money of Atlas, the second course from Chef Mary Grace Viado of Village Tavern Birmingham, the entrée from Chef Edgar Kano of the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, and dessert from Chef Ami Dand of the Capital City Club. Wine provided by Benziger Family Winery and Imagery Estate Winery will accompany each course.

Tickets are available online