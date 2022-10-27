This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.
The Postino culinary team has a delicious meatball recipe for you to try at home.
Recently opened in Buckhead, Postino serves up delicious food and wine every day of the week. The restaurant occupies the space of a former Blockbuster Video, taking advantage of nostalgia with a VHS-tape themed wall.
Home videos aren’t the only vintage offering you can find. Postino has weekly event specials, including a daily list of curated wines by the glass and pitchers of beer available for $6 until 5 p.m., a $25 bottle of wine and bruschetta board available after 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and of course, their delicious weekend brunch.
If you want to try one of Postino’s delicious recipes at home, try out this scrumptious appetizer. These meatballs and goat cheese are sure to make your mouth water.
“With the holidays around the corner, this recipe is perfect for your next gathering,” said General Manager Andrew Murphy in an emailed statement. “This dish has been popular at Postino since it was first introduced and we may be biased, but we think it goes great with a glass (or bottle) of wine and plenty of friends and family.”
Postino’s Meatballs & Goat Cheese
Ingredients:
1.5 lbs Ground Beef
1.5 lbs Italian Sausage
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)
2 cups Yellow Onion, Diced
1 Tbsp Garlic, Minced
2½ cups Bread Crumbs
1 cup Heavy Cream
2 eggs Eggs
½ cup Parmesan, Grated
1 tsp Oregano, Fresh & Rough Chopped
1 tsp Basil, Fresh & Rough Chopped
2 tsp Italian Parsley, Fresh & Rough Chopped
½ tsp Paprika
½ cup Kosher Salt
½ Tbsp Black Pepper
The Heart Wants What It Wants – Goat Cheese, Crumbled
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Place ground beef and Italian sausage in a large stainless steel mixing bowl and set aside for use
- Add oil blend to a large pot and heat on medium high
- Add onions and sauté for 8 minutes or until translucent
- Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute
- Transfer to a half sheet pan and place in refrigerator to cool
- In a medium mixing bowl, add bread crumbs and heavy cream and whisk together until bread crumbs have softened and mix becomes a smooth paste
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk eggs and pour evening over surface of the meat
- Evenly pour the bread crumbs over the meat.
- Add the rest of the ingredients evenly over the meat and mix all ingredients by hand until everything is evenly incorporated
- Scoop each meatball out and roll by hand into even round balls. Then place on an
unlined sheet pan
- Bake for 18 minutes (or until evenly cooked), then remove and allow to cool room temp for 30 minutes
- Crumble goat cheese and serve!