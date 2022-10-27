Teriyaki Madness

Atlanta’s first Teriyaki Madness location will open today, Oct. 27, at 1923 Howell Mill Road

Westside Motor Lounge is open at Echo Street West in the English Avenue neighborhood serving up serving a menu of Southern dishes, snacks, and cocktails. Info: westsidemotorlounge.com

UK-based brewpub BrewDog is now open at Krog Street Market with 28 taps, beers brewed onsite, and a full kitchen serving pub grub. Info: brewdog.com/usa/atlanta.

Dolo’s Pizza, which combines New York pizzas and Caribbean flavors, has opened its brick-and-mortar restaurant along Lower Alabama Street at Underground Atlanta.

Atlanta coffee lovers can now experience the full taste of Italy with illy Caffé, the European-style café and coffee bar set to open at Atlantic Station at 264 19th Street.

Urban Hai is now open in the former BugerFi space on 12th Street with a full bar and a menu featuring Peking duck, dim sum, and mapo tofu.

Dorian Gray is now open in Buckhead serving continental cuisine and craft cocktails accompanied by a soundtrack of Deep House music.

Cocktail bar Mambo Zombi is now open above Georgia Beer Garden on Edgewood Avenue.

Bubble milk tea store Rebel Teahouse is now at open on East Ponce de Leon in downtown Decataur. Info: rebelteahouse.com.

“Top Chef” Whitney Otawka will be a consultant for the menu of Chicheria MX Kitchen, a restaurant set to open in 2023.

Antico, the gourmet pizzeria in Home Park, just opened its first location in Tucker.

Convenience store Wawa, which sells coffee and hoagies, is set to open in Georgia in 2024.

Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar will open its 11th location in Dunwoody’s Perimeter Mall.

Uncle Skip’s Books and Beignets, a Black woman-owned café, is raising money through GoFundMe to open in Atlanta.

The owners of McDonough’s Cowboy Chicken are looking to expand into Smyrna, Sandy Springs, and possibly Brookhaven.

Chad Dillon, the founder of The Boiler Seafood, is planning for seven new restaurants.

Westside restaurant The Woodall has won a Georgia Restaurant Association’s Crystal of Excellence (GRACE) Award.



PONKO Chicken now has locations in Midtown, Decatur, Chamblee, Marietta, Alpharetta, Buckhead, Pooler, Athens, and Auburn. Whew!.



Fox Bros. BBQ plans to open a third location in Brookhaven in 2023.



Delbar Middle Eastern is coming to Alpharetta in the former Traditions Indian Cuisine space