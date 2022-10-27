This December, the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) will take a deep dive into how inclusion is driving innovation.

“Innovation in Georgia technology is not possible without inclusive decisions that create positive, lasting change,” said Larry Williams, president and CEO of TAG.

TAG will tackle the topic at its annual conference Converge on Dec. 1 at the Atlanta Buckhead Marriott hotel.

“Converge 2022 is a highly-anticipated event for Georgia professionals to gain a better understanding of the technology industry trends we see today to create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce for tomorrow,” said Williams.

The theme of the conference is Transform, Advance, Grow, and will include more than 40 speakers with panel discussions focused around the conference themes.

TAG conference keynote

Stephanie Stuckey, CEO of Stuckey’s Corporation and former Georgia state representative will headline the event as the keynote speaker.

“I’m honored to be a part of this year’s TAG Converge conference,” said Stuckey. “This year’s theme of Transform, Advance, Grow is especially relevant in today’s work environment, and I’m excited to share my experiences as they relate to Georgia business.”

Stuckey is a practicing lawyer, as well as the director of sustainability for Georgia. Her resume is peppered with accomplishments, including:

Most Admired CEO of 2022 by the Atlanta Business Chronicle

100 Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine

Graduate of Leadership Atlanta

The Converge conference will also feature the 2022 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Awards. The DE&I awards celebrate Georgia organizations and leaders implementing strong inclusive programs and initiatives.

Award categories include:

DE&I Tech Impact Leader of the Year

Emerging DE&I Tech Leader

Inclusion Technology Leadership

