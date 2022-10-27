Wild Heaven Beer is helping raise money for Second Helpings Atlanta (SHA), a local nonprofit dedicated to delivering fresh surplus food to hunger relief agencies.

The brewery is offering a new small-batch Double IPA called “Full Plates, Full Hearts,” according to a press release. Proceeds from the sale of the brew, which is an Irish whiskey-aged Double IPA brewed with Citra, Lotus, and Talus hops, will benefit SHA all through the month of November.

“Partnering with Wild Heaven Beer will help us reach a broad, new audience that is locally focused and community minded,” said Andrea Jaron, executive director of SHA, in the release. “When 25% of Atlantans still don’t live within a half-mile of fresh food, creative fundraisers like this play a key role in our mission to tackle food insecurity.”

A kick-off party for the new brew will be held at the Wild Heaven west end location on Nov. 11 from 5-7 p.m.