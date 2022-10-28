Brookhaven has hired Michael Lee Johnson, formerly of the Atlanta Development Authority, as the city’s new Economic Development Director.

Johnson used to work as the Business and Expansion Program Manager for the Atlanta Development Authority, according to a press release. Prior to that, he was the Director of Business Development at the Urban Development Corporation Jamaica.

“Michael Johnson brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table as it pertains to the full spectrum of Economic Development,” said City Manager Christian Sigman in the release. “Whether it’s an international conglomerate or a small mom and pop enterprise, Michael is dedicated to the success of our present and future business stakeholders.”