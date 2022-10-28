Manuel’s Tavern (File)

A man was shot and killed trying to stop car break-ins at the Manuel’s Tavern parking lot in Poncey-Highland on Thursday night.



According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the storied watering hole at 602 N. Highland Ave. just after 11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to WSB, the victim was a Manuel’s patron who witnessed someone breaking into cars in the parking lot behind the pub. He confronted the burglar and was shot, according to the report.

The incident at Manuel’s was the second fatal shooting in the vicinity in a matter of hours.



Just a few miles away, officers responded to a person shot call at 657 Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. When officers arricved just after 9 p.m., they located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.