Keenan’s will be popping up at Proper Hop Taphouse in Roswell with some of the best barbecue in Atlanta.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 119 (and counting) underground dining events with 65 ITP and 54 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Interesting Popping from Select Pop-Ups

Here are some individual pop-up highlights for the weekend:

News For Brews

The brews which are making pop-up news….

Wild Heaven Avondale Eats Schedule : @beerwildheaven in Avondale Estates now has food every day, including lots of pop-ups. This weekend, check out @chef_bwilson who puts the comfort in comfort food. Also, be sure to try out their new Double IPA called “Full Plates, Full Hearts” with proceeds of the sales going to our good friends at @secondhelpingsatl to fight food insecurity.

Halloween

There is no shortage of Halloween events this weekend…below are some with pop-ups (and groovy names).

Goth-O-Ween : Ok, so it’s not really about Halloween, but it is spooky goth hot dogs and hamburgers on Friday from @godtohatl at @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale Estates.

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth hot dogs and burgers)

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Grant park: Casa Dilla Food Truck (comfort)

5:00pm | Eventide Brewing

Stone Mountain: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Outrun Brewing Company

Mercedes Benz Stadium (ticketed): Home Depot Backyard Fall-O-Ween with Sistahritas Tacos, YummY’s Funnel Cake Truck (funnel cakes), IrieMon Caribbean Cafe (Jamaican), Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks (cheese steaks), PARLAY Savory Saloon (soul food)

6:00pm – 10:00pm | The Home Depot Backyard

SATURDAY

Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)

12:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Midtown (ticketed): Brightside Oysters, Phew Pies & Humble Mumble

12:00pm – 7:00pm | Larakin



Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Generator | Aftercar

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Tucker: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)

12:00pm – 6:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company (The Lodge)

Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que

1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Mercedes Benz Stadium (ticketed): Home Depot Backyard Fall-O-Ween with The Funnel Cake Guys (funnel cakes), IrieMon Caribbean Cafe (Jamaican), Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks (cheese steaks), PARLAY Savory Saloon (soul food)

2:00pm – 6:00pm | The Home Depot Backyard

SUNDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)

1:00pm – 6:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Doraville: Musubee’s (musubi)

2:00pm | Pearl’s Tea – Doraville

Underwood Hills: Musubee’s (musubi)

2:00pm | Unbelibubble Tea House

West End: ALT Halloween with THICC Burger

8:00pm | Best End Brewing