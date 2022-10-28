On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 119 (and counting) underground dining events with 65 ITP and 54 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
Interesting Popping from Select Pop-Ups
Here are some individual pop-up highlights for the weekend:
- Familiar American Fare, Korean Essentials: The weekend menu for @ganji.atl at @sceptrebeer in Oakhurst is beyond compare… Galbi Jim Pot Pie, Fire Chicken Ramen and Pimento Corn Cheese Dip? Yes, chef!
- Japantlanta: If you need another Japantlanta experience after Trap Sushi on Thursday, @senpainoodlesupply has you covered with ‘Atlanta Infused Ramen’ (read: hot lemon pepper) at @outrunbrewingco in Stone Mountain on Friday.
- Punk Food from Sugar Loaf: Did you read our Punk Food article about @sugarloafatl Drive-In Burger? Subscribe to @roughdraftatl! And check out their Ginger Toffee Cookie (but no burgers) on Saturday at @piedmontgreenmarket.
- It’s Not A Dog, It’s A Carrot Dog: @carrotdogatl has a new home for their Saturday residency at @aftercarbar in Adair Park. And the rave reviews just keep coming.
- Keen On Keenans: @keenans_pit_bbq is at @properhoproswell on Saturday, slinging some of the best BBQ in town.
- Double Vision Musubee: On Sunday, @musubee_atl is bringing their musubi, onigiri and tamago sandos to two places at the same time @pearlstea.doraville and @unbelibubbletea in the @chattahoocheefoodworks
- Grand Opening For Tinned Fish: @humblemumbleatl, @phewpies and @brightsideoysters will be supporting the grand opening of @larakinatl, a wine bar with tinned fish.
News For Brews
The brews which are making pop-up news….
- Wild Heaven Avondale Eats Schedule: @beerwildheaven in Avondale Estates now has food every day, including lots of pop-ups. This weekend, check out @chef_bwilson who puts the comfort in comfort food. Also, be sure to try out their new Double IPA called “Full Plates, Full Hearts” with proceeds of the sales going to our good friends at @secondhelpingsatl to fight food insecurity.
- Pontoon Multiplies: @pontoonbrewing has a new location in Tucker, @pontoonbrewing_thelodge. @chef_jackson is helping to break it in on Saturday.
- Yucks And Trucks: @eventidebrewing is hosting a comedy night on Friday and @southernslang21, aka Casa Dilla Food Truck, will be there to feed you. Our good friend and comedian @paul_ollinger, who officially coined the phrase ‘yucks and trucks’, won’t be there, but do seek him out. He’s funny.
Halloween
There is no shortage of Halloween events this weekend…below are some with pop-ups (and groovy names).
- Goth-O-Ween: Ok, so it’s not really about Halloween, but it is spooky goth hot dogs and hamburgers on Friday from @godtohatl at @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale Estates.
- Fall-O-Ween: From @thdbackyard at Mercedes Benz Stadium, lots of chefs on Friday and Saturday. Tickets required
- Alt-O-Ween: @_altatl is hosting a celebration for Black Queer folks @bestendbrewing in the West End on Sunday. @thiccburgers will be slinging burgers
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth hot dogs and burgers)
4:00pm – 9:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)
4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Grant park: Casa Dilla Food Truck (comfort)
5:00pm | Eventide Brewing
Stone Mountain: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Outrun Brewing Company
Mercedes Benz Stadium (ticketed): Home Depot Backyard Fall-O-Ween with Sistahritas Tacos, YummY’s Funnel Cake Truck (funnel cakes), IrieMon Caribbean Cafe (Jamaican), Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks (cheese steaks), PARLAY Savory Saloon (soul food)
6:00pm – 10:00pm | The Home Depot Backyard
SATURDAY
Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)
12:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Midtown (ticketed): Brightside Oysters, Phew Pies & Humble Mumble
12:00pm – 7:00pm | Larakin
Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)
12:00pm – 4:00pm | Generator | Aftercar
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Tucker: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)
12:00pm – 6:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company (The Lodge)
Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que
1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
Mercedes Benz Stadium (ticketed): Home Depot Backyard Fall-O-Ween with The Funnel Cake Guys (funnel cakes), IrieMon Caribbean Cafe (Jamaican), Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks (cheese steaks), PARLAY Savory Saloon (soul food)
2:00pm – 6:00pm | The Home Depot Backyard
SUNDAY
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)
12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)
1:00pm – 6:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
2:00pm | Pearl’s Tea – Doraville
Underwood Hills: Musubee’s (musubi)
2:00pm | Unbelibubble Tea House
West End: ALT Halloween with THICC Burger
8:00pm | Best End Brewing