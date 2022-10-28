Keenan’s will be popping up at Proper Hop Taphouse in Roswell with some of the best barbecue in Atlanta.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 119 (and counting) underground dining events with 65 ITP and 54 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Interesting Popping from Select Pop-Ups 

Here are some individual pop-up highlights for the weekend: 

News For Brews

The brews which are making pop-up news….

Halloween

There is no shortage of Halloween events this weekend…below are some with pop-ups (and groovy names). 

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

3:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth hot dogs and burgers)

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Grant park: Casa Dilla Food Truck (comfort)

5:00pm | Eventide Brewing

Stone Mountain: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Outrun Brewing Company

Mercedes Benz Stadium (ticketed): Home Depot Backyard Fall-O-Ween with Sistahritas Tacos, YummY’s Funnel Cake Truck (funnel cakes), IrieMon Caribbean Cafe (Jamaican), Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks (cheese steaks), PARLAY Savory Saloon (soul food)

6:00pm – 10:00pm | The Home Depot Backyard

SATURDAY

Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)

12:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Midtown (ticketed): Brightside Oysters, Phew Pies & Humble Mumble

12:00pm – 7:00pm | Larakin

Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Generator | Aftercar

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Tucker: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)

12:00pm – 6:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company (The Lodge)

Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que

1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Mercedes Benz Stadium (ticketed): Home Depot Backyard Fall-O-Ween with The Funnel Cake Guys (funnel cakes), IrieMon Caribbean Cafe (Jamaican), Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks (cheese steaks), PARLAY Savory Saloon (soul food)

2:00pm – 6:00pm | The Home Depot Backyard

SUNDAY

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion)

12:00pm – 9:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Avondale Estates: Chef B. Wilson (comfort food)

1:00pm – 6:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Doraville: Musubee’s (musubi)

2:00pm | Pearl’s Tea – Doraville

Underwood Hills: Musubee’s (musubi)

2:00pm | Unbelibubble Tea House

West End: ALT Halloween with THICC Burger

8:00pm | Best End Brewing

Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie

Sam Flemming is the founder of Punk Foodie, the love letter, fanzine, and directory newsletter and Instagram account for the Atlanta underground dining scene.