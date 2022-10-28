Taking part in the ribbon cutting were Eric Hollinhead, FCS Deputy Chief Talent Officer, Noel Maloof, Chief Operations Officer, Riverwood Principal Kindra Smith, SPLOST Operations Manager Chad Word, District 3 Board member Gail Dean, Julia Bernath, Fulton School Board president, District 1 Board member Katha Stuart, Superintendent of Schools Mike Looney, and Deputy Chief Academic Officer Gyimah Whitaker. (FCS)

Riverwood International Charter School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception to mark the end of its multi-phase construction project, which Principal Kindra Smith said is “the gold standard of high school facilities.”

Officials from Fulton County Schools and its school board, City of Sandy Springs representatives, local elected officials, and partners from nearly every facet of the construction process attended.

Riverwood’s replacement facility was built through ESPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax), the one-penny education sales tax that funds new school construction, additions and renovations, technology innovations, transportation upgrades and safety improvements.

Construction officially began in 2015, and the school was rebuilt in three phases over the next seven years.

Riverwood was founded in 1971 and recently celebrated its 50th year. The school is an authorized International Baccalaureate (IB) World School which offers the IB Diploma Programme (DP). Riverwood’s 2022 graduating class boasted its highest number of students to earn a full IB Diploma, to date.

The school was recently recognized for having the second-highest graduation rate (97.5%) in Fulton County Schools.