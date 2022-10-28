Photo courtesy Tyler Ogburn Photography

There are only a few shows that the Zeitgeist decrees will be sellout hits before they even open. Out Front Theatre Company’s terrific production of the musical “Kinky Boots” appears to be such an animal—and what a welcome surprise it is.

Out Front, Atlanta’s only LGBTQIA+ theatre, would seem to be the perfect showcase for this Tony-winning Broadway hit. That’s what Paul Conroy, the founder and producing artistic director thinks: “This time last year I had no idea we would be the first company in Georgia to produce “Kinky Boots,” our largest undertaking to date. The cast is bigger, the sets are bigger, and the heels are without a doubt the biggest that have ever been on our stage.”

Based on the 2005 film, the 2013 Broadway production (book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper) won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score.

You might be tempted to think the plot of “Kinky Boots” is just too far out to be believed—until you learn that the story is based on real life events.

Charlie Price (Dustin Presley) is the fourth generation son in the family business, Price & Son, a shoe manufacturing company in Northampton, England. Another young lad from London, Lola/Simon (Wendell Scott) is fascinated by shoes – especially a pair of red women’s heels. This does not please his father. But Lola is determined to become a professional drag queen headliner, and that’s just what happens.

As years pass, Charlie’s aging father hopes his son will take over the factory, but Charlie just wants to move to London with his fiancée Nicola (Caty Bergmark) and pursue a real estate career. Just as he and Nicola move to London, his father dies suddenly and Charlie discovers the factory is near bankruptcy. So, Charlie is left holding the shoe, as it were.

They say man plans, and the gods laugh. If I were to tell you more of the plot, you’d laugh and say “That’s just impossible.” But remember, this musical is based on real events. Besides you need to see the show—if you can get tickets.

The large and very talented cast is led by Wendell Scott’s Lola, who moves and sings with a breathtaking ease; and Dustin Presley’s Charlie, who also sings well and makes for a most empathetic fellow. The cast (many of whom are making their Out Front and/or Atlanta debuts) includes Wynne Kelly, Alan Phelps, Justin Dilley, Akia Sembly, Nhadyne Banton Brown, Josh Hudson, Clint Clark-Duke, Jonathan Headen, Connor Lyons, Deele Barker, and Max Walls.

“Kinky Boots” is directed by Paul Conroy; music director/sound designer, Nick Silvestri (the instrumental music is prerecorded—brilliantly); Atarius Armstrong, choreography; lighting designer, David Reingold; costume design, Jay Reynolds; hair and make-up design, George Deavours.

Out Front has staged wonderful productions of “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and “La Cage Aux Folles” in the past, but “Kinky Boots” takes us to another level. It seems everyone involved brought their “A” game.

The show is funny, dazzling, and moving. The songs (“The Land of Lola,” “Not My Father’s Son,” “What a Woman Wants,” “Soul of a Man,” “Hold Me in Your Heart”) work beautifully. And Lord knows, audiences these days want to laugh. And a little razzle-dazzle doesn’t hurt either. “Kinky Boots” delivers on both counts.

Kinky Boots continues through Nov. 5. Tickets and information at outfronttheatre.com.